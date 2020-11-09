Potter County buildings close for two weeks due to COVID-19

POTTER COUNTY, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) – Potter County officials have announced that they will be closing county buildings to the public for a two week period beginning tomorrow, Nov. 10.

County officials say “Potter County continues to see alarming and dangerous escalation of COVID-19 infection rates. Our hospitals are doing heroic work, but they are full and their resources are unsustainably stressed.”

County officials continue, “While the county cannot and will not impose any lockdown or business closures in light of Governor Greg Abbott’s Emergency Order, the county cannot sit idly by while the pandemic rages through our community. As was said earlier this year, although we all want to see Texans get back to work and the economy resume normal functioning as soon as possible, the health and safety of Potter County citizens and employees must be the first priority. Under current conditions, it cannot be said that it is safe to continue the kind of daily face-to-face contact entailed in normal county operations.”

Potter County officials say the County Judge is authorized to to extend or discontinue the closure as facts come in. During the closure, courts will continue to operate virtually, and other county offices will continue to work, in person or remotely, as they have throughout the pandemic. As required by previous executive orders from the Governor, filing, recording, and permitting through county offices will continue, as determined by the officials who head those offices.

“The Pandemic continues to be a dynamic situation, with numbers and relevant safety factors changing and evolving daily. For that reason, we will re-evaluate the necessity of the closure and make an announcement on on the subject on Friday, Nov. 20. Regardless of when county buildings reopen, we urge everyone to continue following all recommendations from the CDC, the Texas Department of State Health Services, and the Amarillo Public Health Authority concerning infection control, including social distancing, wearing face masks, and diligent hygiene practices. “said Potter County officials.

