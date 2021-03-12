Potter County breaks ground on new districts court building

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) – Friday, Potter County Judge Nancy Tanner, the Potter County Commissioners Court, district court judges, and officials participated in a ceremonial groundbreaking at the site of the new district courts building on the southeast corner of 6th Avenue and Pierce street.

This nearly 160 thousand-square-foot district courts building will include courtrooms, jury assembly, county offices, courtroom in-custody holding, and records storage. The building will also feature security enhancements including separate sheriff’s access with a vehicle sally port for security and safety, as well as separate access for judges and other elected officials.

The current district courts building was constructed in 1985 and the county said this new building will help save on recent increasing maintenance and repair costs and is scheduled for completion in late 2022.

“This is where all your trails and judicial things happen in the county and as for the need goes, nothing in that building is up to modern standards. From the security to the mechanical, the furniture, the paint, everything in that building is outdated,” said Nicholas Wade, director of facilities for Potter County

Potter County Judge Nancy Tanner said this new building has been something that has been in the works since 2009 and will be a good asset for the community

“It’s going to give the occupance of the building, of the current building a better place to work and the public a better place to come for jury duty and do what they have to do for their civic responsibility. It’s going to be good. It’s going to be all so good,” said Judge Tanner.

Judge Tanner said the total cost of the building will be $63 million.

Brandon Gaeke, regional manager for Adolfson & Peterson Construction, the Potter Country District Courts building is the first project in Amarillo for the company, which has a long history of providing construction to municipalities and governmental entities throughout Texas.

At Friday’s event, Adolfson & Peterson Construction and Potter County implemented COVID-19 safety protocols – including social distancing and mask-wearing on the construction site.