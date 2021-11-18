Potter and Randall County families celebrate National Adoption Month

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — It was a big day for 12 families in Potter and Randall County. Each family welcomed a new member into their family.

Potter and Randall counties took today to celebrate adoptions ahead of National Adoption Day on Saturday including the Moffett family as they welcomed little Cora-Lynn into their family.

Joe and Amy Moffett are no strangers to adopting, they have adopted three other kids before Cora-Lynn making her the couple’s seventh child, and they are waiting to adopt another.

They say taking part in the National Adoption Day celebration is special for their family and other families who adopt.

The couple has advice for those who are looking to follow in their footsteps.

“I think the biggest thing you got to do is pray about it. And make sure that that’s what that’s what is right for you and your family. But I think as as, as a family unit, you have to be on board, everybody has to be on board,” said Jon Moffett.

Amy Moffett added that adoption and fostering are not for everyone, but there are other ways to help like signing up to help foster families in need of respite care or babysitting to help give parents a small break.

Aside from the Moffetts, 11 other families adopted 15 other kids into their homes. The Texas Department of Family and Protective Services said in this fiscal year 317 children have been adopted in the Panhandle from DFPS.

For this fiscal year, there have been 4,500 kids adopted from DFPS, but there are still 5,800 who are still waiting for their forever families.