Positive COVID-19 case at Amarillo High School

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Amarillo High School parents were notified of a positive COVID-19 case on campus Tuesday, Sept. 8.

In a letter sent out by the school, they said the positive case was from a staff member, and has not been on campus since their diagnosis.

They are working with the health department to reach out to anyone who may have been in close contact with them.

The letter also said they are confident the risk of exposure to other students and staff is low. Parts of the campus have been cleaned and disinfected.