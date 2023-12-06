AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — The Ports-to-Plains Corridor is one step closer to being named Interstate 27 as the bill passes the House.

Senator Ted Cruz announced the legislation to name the corridor has passed the House. The bipartisan bicameral legislation heads to the Senate to be considered again.

A news release said the corridor is designed to help facilitate the north and southbound transportation of goods and people.

“In Texas, we are leading the country in economic prosperity. The passage of this critical legislation to name the Ports-to-Plains corridor as Interstate 27 is an incredible step to greater economic growth in Texas,” said Cruz. “I am proud to have spearheaded the fight in the Senate, alongside Reps. Jodey Arrington and Henry Cuellar in the House, to advance the development of the I-27 corridor and create jobs across the Lone Star State.”

The corridor has been designated as a high priority on the National Highway System.

The legislation was introduced by Sens. Ted Cruz (R-Texas), John Cornyn (R-Texas), Martin Heinrich (D-N.M.), and Ben Ray Lujan (D-N.M.), along with U.S. Reps. Jodey Arrington (R-Texas) and Henry Cuellar (R-Texas).