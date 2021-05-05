Portions of Coulter Street closed for Water Main Extension Project

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Portions of Coulter Street near West Parkway will be temporarily closed due to construction of a water main extension beginning Wednesday, May 5, according to a news release from the City of Amarillo (COA).

The city states that drivers travelling northbound on Coulter Street, north of West Parkway, will come upon closed lanes as the east and middle lanes will be closed, while one lane will be open for northbound traffic.

Traffic in this area will be affected for about one month – weather considered – as the project is being completed. The city stated that drivers need to expect delays in the area because of the lane closures and they advise drivers to seek a different route to their destinations.

The COA said that they want to thank residents, businesses, and drivers for their patience and understanding while construction is in progress.

For more information or any questions and concerns about the project contact the the COA Capital Projects and Development Engineering Department at (806) 378-9334.

For further information about the City of Amarillo contact the COA Communications Manager, Dave Henry, at (806) 378-5219 or email at David.Henry@amarillo.gov.