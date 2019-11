AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — U.S. 87 to the north of Reclamation Plant Rd. has been dedicated in honor of Teel Bivins.

The Texas Department of Transportation along with the Bivins Family unveiled a new sign designating a portion of U.S. 87 to the former Texas Senator.

Bivins also served as the United States ambassador to Sweden from 2004 to 2006.

He died in October 2009.