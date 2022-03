PORTALES, N.M. (KAMR/KCIT) — Portales Police Department is asking for the community’s help in locating the driver and vehicle they believe were involved in a hit and run. They describe the vehicle as a four-door white car.

PPD said the car was driving west on 18th Street and hit a juvenile between Avenue H and Avenue I.

Police did not list the status of the juvenile.

Contact the Portales Police Department if you have any other information.