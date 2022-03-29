PORTALES, N.M. (KAMR/KCIT) – An attorney with the Ninth Judicial District Court announced that Jesse Lujan, 35, of Portales, was convicted of Murder in the Second Degree with Aggravating Circumstances on Monday.

According to the announcement, the conviction followed a September 2021 incident when Portales Police Department officers responded to a stabbing. A victim was found with stab wounds to the left side of his chest when officers arrived at the scene, and was later pronounced dead from his wounds at a local hospital. After speaking to witnesses on the scene, officers said they were able to find the murder weapon and, shortly afterward, take Lujan into custody.

Lujan was sentenced to 15 years in the Department of Corrections, said the announcement, but the presiding judge added an additional five years in prison to the sentence “due to the extremely violent nature” of the crime.