AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Fireworks are synonymous with the Fourth of July, and provide plenty of “oooh!”s and “aaah!”s with bright, flashing lights, elevated heights, and loud bangs.

But, some experts said about 9,000 fireworks injuries that occur yearly, and some area doctors are waving a warning sign.

They’re warning of safety issues from fireworks, especially when used improperly, like the risk to your vision.

“You can have the eyeball the surface of the eyeball burned, that can result in significant vision loss, and sometimes our best surgical techniques won’t repair,” said Kelly Mitchell, M.D., an Ophthalmologist at Texas Tech University Health Sciences Center. “Also, you can have the eye actually so, so forcefully hit by the explosion in the firework, they can be ruptured open, and that usually results in a very significant loss of vision.”

Dr. Mitchell says roughly 30% of eye injuries from fireworks involve children and result in significant or sometimes complete loss of vision, and in some cases, loss of the eye itself.

He also reminds people to take several safety precautions when using fireworks and to never put fireworks in the hands of a child, even if they seem safe, like sparklers.

“Sparklers burn at about 2,000 degrees, and it burns at about the temperature of 10 times that of boiling water. And so, I think there really isn’t a safe firework that you can give a child,” He explained.

But another risk may be slower and more gradual but just as damaging: hearing loss.

“Hearing loss that is caused by exposure to loud noise,” said Leigh Ann Reel, PH.D., AU.D., an Audiologist and Director of the Center for Speech, Language and Hearing Research at Texas Tech Health Sciences Center. “What we mean by loud in this case is usually anything greater than 85 decibels is kind of a cut-off point. It does depend on how long you’re around the noise though. But just to be safe, anything above 85 decibels could potentially damage your hearing.”

Dr. Reel told MyHighPlains.com that currently there’s no medication or surgery that can reverse hearing loss.

“Initially, it may just cause some swelling to the very sensitive parts of your inner ear, you have tiny little sensitive hair cells in your inner ear. So initially, those hair cells, and the nerve fibers that are connected to them may swell,” she said, “But with repeated exposure, they actually can rupture and die. In humans, hair cells in your inner ear are not they don’t regenerate themselves. And we have not yet discovered a way to regenerate them.”

So, just how loud can fireworks get?

“Fireworks can reach levels from 140 decibels to 160 or so decibels. It does depend on the type of firework and a big factor is how close you are to the fireworks. To kind of give you a frame of reference, that’s louder than a jet engine. So it that is not good for your hearing for you to be around noises that loud. And in fact, we know that at 140 decibels, that is a level that can cause immediate permanent damage to your inner ear,” she said.

Remember, popping fireworks in the Amarillo city limits is illegal. But, if you plan to pop them in a legal and safe area, Dr. Mitchell said goggles are a good safety precaution for your eyes.

For your ears, Dr. Reel says hearing protection like foam earplugs or earmuffs can help shield your ears from loud popping noises.

Both doctors said both vision loss and hearing loss are irreversible.