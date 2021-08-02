Pools closed over the weekend due to a staffing shortage

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Some city pools were closed over the weekend due to a staffing shortage.

The Southwest and Southeast pools were closed Saturday, July 31.

According to Kristen Wolbach with the Parks and Recreation Department, many of their staff members are high schoolers, and with school just around the corner, students are preparing for their extracurricular activities causing scheduling issues.

Wolbach also said the Thompson Park Pool has a bigger need for staff since it recently reopened.

“Obviously Thompson has a lot more need right now as far as staffing. We require more staffing at that facility, since that one was more recently opened to the public, we decided to kind of focus our staff on that facility over the weekend. The only day that it actually impacted operations was on Saturday,” said Wolbach.

Wolbach said the Southwest and Southeast pools will close after this weekend.