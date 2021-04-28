Pondaseta Brewing to release Park Road 5 Pale Ale; all proceeds go to 24 Hours in the Canyon

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Pondaseta Brewing Company is brewing up a special beer to help benefit a local non-profit.

“It’s great to have something we’re attached to that everyone loves to be a part of,” said Ryan Parnell, 24 Hours in the Canyon Cancer Survivorship Director.

Parnell describing the excitement level of Pondaseta Brewing Company’s release of their Park Road 5 Pale Ale.

“Working with Pondaseta to create something that carries the name of where our event takes place down in Palo Duro Canyon State Park is just a wonderful experience and I think they have a great product as well,” said Parnell.

That event is the annual 24 Hours in the Canyon annual bike ride in Palo Duro Canyon.

“It’s an event that I got to do when I was younger before we founded the brewery and we always had a lot of fond memories of being together in the canyon. They also have such a great impact with the community and are so beneficial to our community,” said Kaleb West, Pondaseta Brewing Company Co-Founder & Brewer.

100% of the beer’s sales go right back to the cancer survivorship center.

In the last two years, that amount has been close to $10,000.

“Most of our classes, we contract with folks and so it keeps our overhead low. So we’re able to expand and do a lot of things with that to help local cancer survivors when they’re going through their treatment or when they’re finished with their treatment,” said Parnell.

A win-win every way you look at it.

“Doing something that is both beneficial to our community and involves drinking and making beer. It doesn’t get better than that,” said West.

The beer release is scheduled for Thursday at 5 p.m. at Pondaseta Brewing Company, located at 7500 Southwest 45th Avenue in Amarillo.