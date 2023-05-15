CANYON, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — The City of Canyon and the Canyon Economic Development Corp. (CEDC) announced that Pondaseta Brewing Co. will expand into Canyon.

The City said that the Amarillo-based craft brewing company will be located at the Santa Fe Depot on 2nd Avenue and will be a partnership between the City, CEDC, and the brewery.

According to the City, Pondaseta was founded in Amarillo in 2018 by Canyon natives Trever Martin and Kaleb West. Martin and West produced over 100 unique beers in their first year and have continued to expand throughout the past 4 years. The City said that after multiple additions of new equipment to Pondaseta’s Amarillo location, the brewing company has outgrown its current space. The Canyon location will be similar to the Amarillo location and include a family-friendly taproom to welcome residents and tourists year-round, but with the addition of an in-house restaurant as opposed to a food truck.

“It has been a goal of Trever and I to open a brewery in our hometown for almost 10 years,” said West, owner of Pondaseta Brewing. “Opening our second location in Canyon allows us to grow our connection to our community, make more beer, increase our local presence, and expand our distribution footprint to more parts of Texas. We are beyond excited to grow with Canyon for years to come.”

The City said that the Santa Fe Depot is situated on a 3.29-acre tract and was built by the Santa Fe Railroad in 1925. Pondaseta will invest $650,000 in renovations to the space with an additional $300,000 in equipment. According to the City, the 9 to 12-month construction timeline will also include relocating $200,000 in current brewing equipment to the Canyon facility.

The City reported that as part of the City of Canyon’s 380 Agreement for economic development incentives, they have agreed to advance funds for building permit fees waived by the City, $16,470 Asbestos abatement, structural engineering assessment, and report, $40,000 water main extension, and fire hydrant (excluding service line on site), and $5,300 2″ service line and meter connection.

“The City has been working on this project for almost three years now, and I’m ecstatic to see this come to fruition,” said Joe Price, Canyon City Manager. “This partnership between the City and CEDC to welcome Pondaseta Brewing will add to the dining options and social charm of Canyon for residents and visitors alike.”

According to the City, on top of economic development incentives, additional funding of up to $200,000 may come from the CEDC in the form of a project funding agreement relating to direct financial assistance and job incentive for new businesses. The City said that this funding has been passed through the CEDC board and went through a first reading to the Canyon City Commission at their regular meeting today. The City Commission is anticipated to vote on this funding at their regular meeting on June 5.

The City said that the Pondaseta location in Canyon is projected to create 20 new full-time jobs that average $35,000 annual income. These jobs will be divided between the hospitality side and the production staff. Pondaseta is projecting retail sales in Canyon to exceed $1,000,000 in the first full calendar year of operations.

“Seeing two hometown families bring their growing business to Canyon to offer something we currently don’t have is so special,” said Stephanie Tucker, CEDC Director. “The historic charm of the Santa Fe Depot, a family-friendly environment, amazing food, and their world-renowned brewery will be another reason visitors flock to Canyon while locals have a place to host special events or just enjoy an afternoon with friends.”