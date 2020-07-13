AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — One thing Pondaseta Brewing knows how to do is brew beer. There’s no disputing that.

However, they also want to support their community however they can. They drew inspiration from a brewery down in San Antonio.

“The head brewer from Weathered Souls created this project called Black is Beautiful in an effort to raise awareness and funds to support racial justice. As soon as we saw the project, we got excited. We’ve been wanting to contribute in some way to the conversation and support it however we could. So we’ve brewed a batch of beer and a portion of those proceeds will be going to the local branch of the NAACP,” said Kaleb West, Pondaseta Brewing Co. Co-Owner & Brewer.

Which NAACP-Amarillo Branch officials say means everything to them during this time.

“He saw this opportunity and reached out for it, in light of all the current events. To know that the Amarillo Branch NAACP is supported by the community means a lot to us,” says Amy Taylor, NAACP-Amarillo Branch Third Vice President.

West says the shape of the project allows them to contribute however they can to what’s happening in their area.

“We thought that was one of the most inspiring things about the project is that it encouraged breweries to participate locally and turn inwards to their own communities and see who might need help and how you might be best able to help them,” says West.

The message that West hopes this project sends is simple.

“We can all contribute and help out,” said West.

West says “Black is Beautiful” will be available for purchase on July 24th.