AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Polk Street United Methodist Church released details on their upcoming Easter egg hunt on April 8 at the church, located at 1401 S Polk Street.

According to a Facebook post from the church, the first Easter egg hunt will begin at 10:30 a.m. in the Child Development Center Playground while kids ages three to Kindergarten will participate in the egg hunt at 10:40 a.m. north of the Christian Life Center.

At 10:50 a.m., first through fifth graders will participate in the egg hunt at Sanborn Park, located on the east side of the church, the post detailed.

Those who want to volunteer for the event can call the church office at 806-374-2891.