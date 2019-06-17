Police working wreck at Folsom Rd. and Highway 60 Video

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) -- Amarillo Police are investigating a traffic accident where a tractor-trailer hit an RV.

It happened this afternoon at Folsom Rd. and Highway 60.

According to APD, the RV was driving north on Folsom and turning west onto HWY 60 when it failed to yield to a tractor-trailer that was driving east on HWY 60.

The tractor-trailer struck the driver side of the RV.

The driver and passenger of the RV were taken to the hospital with what is believed to be life-threatening injuries.

The driver of the tractor-trailer was uninjured.

