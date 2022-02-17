AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — UPDATE: David Wayne Kimball, 38, is now in custody after he fled from officers on Thursday, according to APD.

APD explained that officers saw Kimball in the passenger seat of a vehicle at southeast 14th and Fairfield. The suspect then exited the vehicle and ran on foot to a house in the 1400 block of Tennent Street.

Police added that Kimball was then taken into custody and booked into the Randall County Jail for “Manufacture/Delivery of a Controlled Substance, Evading Arrest/Detention and a Federal Hold for weapons violations.”

Original: The Amarillo Police Department are currently searching for a man who fled after officers tried to stop his vehicle on Thursday.

APD explained that officers stopped a vehicle in the area of southeast 14th Avenue and Fairfield Street when a man wanted for a felony warrant ran from the vehicle. Officers said that they are at a house in the 1400 block of Tennant Street, where the man is believed to have run.

APD is asking the community to please avoid the area at this time.

