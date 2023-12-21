AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) – The Amarillo Crime Stoppers asked the community for help locating this week’s “Fugitive of the Week” Axl Alexis Dominguez, who is wanted by the Potter County Sheriff’s Office for “Bond Surrender – Manufacture/Deliver Controlled Substance PG1.”

According to Amarillo police, Dominguez is a 28-year-old man, standing 5 feet 11 inches tall and weighing 160 pounds with brown eyes and black hair.

Officials noted that Dominguez also has warrants in Moore and Deaf Smith County.

Those with information on Dominguez’s location were asked to call the Amarillo Crime Stoppers at 806-374-4400. Tips can also be submitted online at amapolice.org or by using the P3 tips app. A tip leading to his arrest could earn a reward of $300.