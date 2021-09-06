Police searching for stolen 2013 Nissan Sentra, ask for tips

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) – The Amarillo Crime Stoppers have asked for help finding a silver 2013 Nissan Sentra, reported stolen from the 1900 block of Gregory on Sept. 1.
According to Crime Stoppers, the vehicle should display Texas license BVX-0300 and the last six of the VIN are 697544.
If you know the location of this vehicle or know who stole it, the Amarillo Crime Stoppers have asked for a call at 806-374-4400. You can also submit your tip by using the P3 tips app.
If your anonymous tip leads to the recovery and/or the arrest of the suspect, Crime Stoppers said you could earn a reward of up to $1,000.
“Say It Here” with Amarillo Crime Stoppers.