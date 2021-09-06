Police searching for stolen 2013 Nissan Sentra, ask for tips

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) – The Amarillo Crime Stoppers have asked for help finding a silver 2013 Nissan Sentra, reported stolen from the 1900 block of Gregory on Sept. 1.

According to Crime Stoppers, the vehicle should display Texas license BVX-0300 and the last six of the VIN are 697544.

via Amarillo Crime Stoppers

If you know the location of this vehicle or know who stole it, the Amarillo Crime Stoppers have asked for a call at 806-374-4400. You can also submit your tip by using the P3 tips app.

If your anonymous tip leads to the recovery and/or the arrest of the suspect, Crime Stoppers said you could earn a reward of up to $1,000.

“Say It Here” with Amarillo Crime Stoppers.