AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Officials from the Amarillo Police Department are asking for the public’s help in locating a missing woman.

According to a news release from the department, 23-year-old Miranda Jasmine Montanez, a Texline resident, was reported missing through the Amarillo Police Department on April 26. She reportedly made contact with a family member by phone on May 1 and was reported as no longer missing. However, police officials report that the family has not heard from her since that call and believes she could be in danger.

Montanez’s last known location was in Amarillo but her current location is unknown. The release describes Montanez as being 5’3” tall and weighing 120 pounds.

Anyone with information regarding Montanez’s whereabouts is asked to call the Amarillo Police Department at 806-278-3038.