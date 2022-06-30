AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) – The Amarillo Police Department asked the community for help in finding 82-year-old James Gilmer, who was last seen around 10 p.m. Wednesday and has been diagnosed with dementia.

According to the department, Gilmer was described as standing 5 feet 11 inches tall and weighing 220 pounds, with a bald head and blue eyes. He was last seen wearing a multi-colored plaid button-down shirt with blue jeans.

Police noted that Gilmer last left his home in a 2012 white Chevrolet Equinox with Texas license plate KSV-5711.

Anyone with information on Gilmer’s location was asked to call the Amarillo Police Department at 378-3038.

