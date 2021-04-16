Police searching for missing 17-year-old, last seen April 8

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) – According to a report from the National Center for Missing & Exploited Children, 17-year-old Aryannah Pina was last seen on April 8.

via the National Center for Missing & Exploited Children

The Center described Aryannah as a 17-year-old girl, 5’7″ tall, 125 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes.

The Center said that Aryannah may still be in the local area. Those who have information regarding her should call 911, 1-800-THE-LOST (1-800-843-5678), or the Amarillo Police Department at 1-806-378-3038.