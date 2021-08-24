APD searching for man connected to multiple armed robbery incidents

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — The Amarillo Crime Stoppers is asking for help in identifying a suspect who is connected to multiple armed robbery incidents in the Amarillo area.

According to the Amarillo Police Department (APD), on Friday, Aug. 20 at 10:57 p.m., APD officers were called to an armed robbery at a convenience store in the 200 block of South Western.

The APD said that the unknown suspect entered the store armed with a handgun and demanded money from the register. Officers add that the man left the store with an unknown amount of money with no reported injuries occurring in this incident, police detail.

According to the APD, they believe this is the same suspect from two other reported armed robberies the same night.

If you have information about this crime, please call Amarillo Crime Stoppers at 806-374-4400. You can also submit your anonymous tip at amapolice.org or by using the P3 Tips App.

If your tip leads to an arrest, you could earn a reward up to $1,000. Remember to “Say It Here” and say it anonymously with Amarillo Crime Stoppers.