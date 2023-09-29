AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) – The Amarillo Police Department asked community members for information regarding a Friday morning armed robbery at the Access Credit Union at 6401 Bell St.
According to the police department, officers responded to the Access Credit Union at around 9:28 a.m. after a report of a robbery. A man allegedly was armed with a gun and handed a note to a teller working at the bank, and left with “an undisclosed amount of money.”
Police said that the suspect was described as a man wearing glasses and some kind of security uniform, as well as a wig under a ball cap. The department also released photos of the alleged suspect.
Officers asked that anyone with information on the robbery or the suspect call the Amarillo Crime Stoppers at 806-374-4400, or submit tips online or through the P3 Tips app.
This is a developing story.
