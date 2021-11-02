Police, school district comment after Randall High School lockdown lifts

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) – After a lockdown around noon Tuesday that brought police to Randall High School, the Amarillo Police Department and Canyon Independent School District released statements on the incident.

According to the department and district, Amarillo Police Department School Resource officers at Randall High School got a tip Tuesday about a student possibly on campus with a gun. The school went into lockdown while officers and school administrators searched for the student that had been reported.

Both the student and the alleged weapon were found off-campus. A BB gun was found in a dumpster near the school, and the student was reported as detained by the police. Classes at the school resumed normally into the afternoon.

“We are thankful all students are safe and appropriate precautions were made by students and staff,” said Canyon ISD.

“This is a great reminder of how important it is to talk with our children about saying something if they see it,” said the Amarillo police, “All CISD and AISD campuses have access to the P3 anonymous reporting system through Student Crime Stoppers of Amarillo. “