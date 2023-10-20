AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Law enforcement agencies were called to the area of 49th and Maverick on a situation in southwest Amarillo on Friday afternoon.
Officials with the Amarillo Police Department said a call came in about a possible active shooter in the area behind Richard Milburn Academy, prompting a large police response to the area.
Officers were seen staged in southwest Amarillo at 49th and Maverick following the call.
Officials with APD said there was no credible threat found. Police interviewed the original caller and are continuing the investigation.
This is a developing story.
