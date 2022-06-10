CANYON, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — West Texas A&M University has released more information regarding the incident at its meat laboratory in early May, causing the lab to briefly shut down by the United States Department of Agriculture after not complying with the department’s regulations.

According to previous reports by MyHighPlains.com, witnesses detailed an “egregious ineffective stunning” of a Hereford Steer at the university’s facility around 7:30 a.m. on May 9. Officials said at the time that individuals ineffectively stunned the animal multiple times, eventually being rendered unconscious on the seventh attempt.

At the time, the laboratory was suspended, according to previous reports. After the university instituted “immediate corrective actions and further preventative measures” to ensure an incident like this would not happen again, the laboratory was reopened that same day.

According to a report provided to MyHighPlains.com by the university, officials from the university’s police department were referred to the May 9 incident on May 24, when Randall County District Attorney Robert Love forwarded two emails from the USDA and from the People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals organization to investigators.

“DA Love forwarded this matter to UPD for investigation under due diligence and to insure that there were no criminal violations under Texas Penal Code 42.09 Cruelty to Livestock Animals,” the report read.

When investigators from the department contacted the USDA, officials stated at the time that they did not know why law enforcement was involved in the matter, referencing that it was a regulatory matter.

Officials from the West Texas A&M University Police Department then met with officials from the university’s meat lab. Through that meeting, they learned that on the day of the incident, water had contaminated the blanks used to operate the stun gun at the facility. This was because of a leak in the ceiling over the area where the blanks were stored.

Officials said in the report that two guns, one of which was on standby, did not work properly. Students then reloaded blanks from a new box of blanks that had not been exposed to water, successfully putting the animal down at the time.

Ty Lawrence, the director of the Beef Carcass Research Center who was present at the time of the incident, told the officer that “he had never seen such a malfunction” to the gun. He then explained the corrective measures staff had taken to ensure that such a malfunction would be unlikely to occur again.

The report said the USDA suspended operations of the facility within a few hours of the incident. After five minutes, the lab was able to show that the stun guns were working properly and then was able to reopen operations. Officials with the police department said in the report that there is no reason to believe that any criminal offense occurred under Texas Penal Code 42.09 Cruelty to Livestock Animals.

According to previous reports, officials with West Texas A&M University provided the following statement regarding the incident at the time, saying:

“On May 9, a steer was being routinely harvested for University research. During the process, an equipment malfunction occurred. The researchers proceeded to ensure that the animal was handled humanely. Immediately thereafter, WT Meat Science leadership suspended operations to fully investigate and correct the situation. The on-site USDA inspector overseeing the process lifted the suspension after the problem was shown to have been resolved, and regular operations resumed.” WEST TEXAS A&M UNIVERSITY OFFICIALS

For more information about West Texas A&M University, visit its website.