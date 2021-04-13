Police investigating two deaths in south Amarillo

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) – Two people have been found dead in a home in south Amarillo, according to police.

The Amarillo Police Department said that earlier today, officers responded to the 3000 block of Laguna Drive on a welfare check. Inside the home, two people were found dead. Information is limited at this time, as the investigation is ongoing.

Those in the area should be aware of emergency vehicles and officers, and consider a different route.