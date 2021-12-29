Police investigating Tuesday night shooting on 800 block of N. Polk

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — The Amarillo Police Department reports that it is investigating a shooting that left one person with life-threatening injuries.
According to APD, on Dec. 28, officers were called to the 800 block N. Polk on a man who had been shot.
The man told police that he and a friend met the alleged suspects at a local church to buy shoes and when the suspects approached his vehicle they pulled out a gun and shot at them.
The man and his friend drove away and were taken to an area hospital with life-threatening injuries said police.
APD said its Violent Crimes unit is still investigating the incident.