Police investigating Tuesday night shooting on 800 block of N. Polk

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

(file/MGN photo)

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — The Amarillo Police Department reports that it is investigating a shooting that left one person with life-threatening injuries.

According to APD, on Dec. 28, officers were called to the 800 block N. Polk on a man who had been shot.

The man told police that he and a friend met the alleged suspects at a local church to buy shoes and when the suspects approached his vehicle they pulled out a gun and shot at them.

The man and his friend drove away and were taken to an area hospital with life-threatening injuries said police.

APD said its Violent Crimes unit is still investigating the incident.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Video Forecast

Don't Miss