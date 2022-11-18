AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) – According to a release from officials, the Amarillo Police Department Homicide Unit is investigating a Thursday night shooting that killed one man in east Amarillo.

The department said that at around 7:50 p.m. on Thursday, officers were called to the Camelot Inn on the 2500 block of east IH-40 on reports of a shooting. A 24-year-old man had been shot at the scene, according to officials, and died from his injuries.

No arrests have been made in the wake of the incident, said the department, and the investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information regarding the case was asked to call the Amarillo Police Department Homicide Unit at 378-9468 or Amarillo Crime Stoppers at 374-4400. Tips can also be given anonymously online at www.amapolice.org or on the Amarillo Crime Stoppers P3 mobile app.