Police investigating Friday drive-by shooting in North Heights

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) – The Amarillo Police Department’s Violent Crimes unit took up an investigation Friday afternoon in the wake of a drive-by shooting toward a home in North Heights.

According to police, officers responded to the area of NW 20th and N Bonham at around 2 p.m. Sept. 24, on a call of shots being fired at a home. The victim described being on his porch when two men drove past and shot at his house. After the victim went inside his home, the subjects returned and fired several rounds at the home after stopping at the intersection.

While no one was injured and evidence was recovered at the scene, the police report noted the subjects had left the area.

The incident is still under investigation. Check with MyHighPlains.com for updates.