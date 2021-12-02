Police investigating after Westgate Mall robbery

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) – The Amarillo Police Department (APD) said it will continue to investigate in the wake of a Thursday morning jewelry store robbery at the Westgate Mall, and have asked the community for information.

The APD said officers were called to the mall at around 11 a.m. Thursday to respond to what was described as a man and a woman leaving the targeted store with “an undisclosed amount” of jewelry. No injuries were reported, but the suspects involved were not arrested.



via the Amarillo Police Department

Officers said that photos of the two suspects were captured during the incident, and asked anyone with information on their identities or locations to call the Amarillo Police Department at 378-3038 or Amarillo Crime Stoppers at 374-4400. Tips can also be given online at www.amapolice.org or on the Amarillo Crime Stoppers P3 mobile app.