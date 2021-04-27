Police investigating after shots fired on Ventura Drive, one arrested

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) – The Amarillo Police Department Violent Crimes Squad is investigating after a shooting earlier today on Ventura Drive, where one man was arrested.

According to the APD, officers were out on an unrelated call around 11:50 a.m. when witnesses flagged them down, claiming a suspect in a black two-door car fired shots at another person and was seen leaving the area. No one was reported injured.

The APD said officers were able to catch up to the vehicle, identifying the suspect as 20-year-old Jeremy Miller II. Miller was booked into the Randall County Detention Center for Aggravated Assault with a Deadly Weapon, and a “rifle style BB gun was found” in the vehicle.

via KAMR/KCIT crew

The investigation is ongoing.