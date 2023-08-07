AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) – The Amarillo Police Department said it is investigating after two people were injured in an early Monday morning shooting in the area of the Cattleman’s Café on Amarillo Boulevard East.

According to the police department, officers were called to the Cattleman’s Café at around 2:23 a.m. on Monday on a call of gunshots and someone possibly being shot. Officers found one man in the parking lot when they arrived who had been shot, and another man “realized he had also been shot” while officers were speaking with the first man that was found. Both men were hospitalized with “non-life-threatening” injuries, according to police.

Police said that there was allegedly an argument between the two men who were shot and the involved suspect, who allegedly shot at the two men and left before police were called to the area. The investigation is still ongoing, with CSI and Violent Crimes detectives having responded to the scene.

Anyone with information on the shooting was asked to call the Amarillo Crime Stoppers at 806-374-4400 or submit tips through amapolice.org or the P3 Tips app.