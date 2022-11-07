AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Officials with the Amarillo Police Department are investigating an incident in which two bodies were found on Monday.

Officials detailed that at around 12:20 p.m., APD was called to a home at the Lakeview Mobile Home Park on Canyon Drive. Upon arriving, officials reported that police found two people dead at the scene.

APD stated that the investigation is currently ongoing. Those in the area should be cautious of emergency personnel on or near the roadways.