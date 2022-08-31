UPDATE (12:16 p.m.)

Officials with the Amarillo Police Department provided more information on the accident at Canyon Drive, just north of the Washington Street bridge.

According to officials on scene, two vehicles were involved in the incident. Two individuals were injured in one vehicle, one of which was ejected from the vehicle. One of the individuals is in critical condition while the other has non-life threatening injuries. The driver of the other vehicle is reported as uninjured.

According to officials, a vehicle was trying to pass a van on the highway and clipped it.

Original Story:

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Officers with the Amarillo Police Department are currently on the scene of an accident at Canyon Drive, just north of the Washington Street bridge.

According to a news release from the department, responders are currently at the scene of the incident. Officials said one vehicle has rolled over and all northbound traffic is being moved off of the highway.

“Please avoid the area or expect delays while this investigation is ongoing,” the release said.