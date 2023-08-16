AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — The Amarillo Police Department reports that a store in west Amarillo was allegedly robbed Wednesday morning.

According to APD, officers were called to the 3000 block of Coulter on an alleged robbery at around 1:10 a.m. on Wednesday.

Police said they were told at the scene that a man went into the store, showed a gun, and demanded money from the employee.

Police said the employee gave the man money who then left the store in an unknown direction.

The Amarillo Police Department said no one was injured and the case is being investigated by the Violent Crimes Unit.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Amarillo Crime Stoppers at 806-374-4400. Tips can also be left at the APD website at amapolice.org or by downloading the p3 tips. Apd said all tips are anonymous.