Police investigate allegations at Arden Road Elementary

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Officials with the Amarillo Police Department are saying there was no crime committed at Arden Road Elementary in the Canyon Independent School District after allegations were made last week. Concerned parents reached out to MyHighPlains.com regarding potential abuse allegations at the elementary school.

When asked about the allegations, officials from the Amarillo Police Department said in a statement that an allegation was made at the school last week and detectives from the department’s Special Victims’ Unit investigated and determined it was unfounded. Officials say the investigation has since been closed.

According to a letter sent to parents of students in The Learning Classroom (TLC) at Arden Road Elementary, provided to MyHighPlains.com by Canyon ISD, Arden Road Principal Travis Willard said that they learned that an individual filed a complaint “alleging mistreatment of students in the TLC classrooms at Arden Road.” After this complaint was filed, officials state that all parents of TLC students were notified of the allegation.

Investigators from Child Protective Services, as well as a detective from the Amarillo Police Department’s Special Victims’ Unit, came to the school to conduct the investigation. According to the letter, investigators determined Monday (Sept. 27) that “the investigation revealed no credible evidence of student mistreatment,” considering the matter resolved.

“Since the investigation found no wrongdoing, the teachers in the TLC classroom will return to school

and resume their duties immediately,” the letter reads. “Our primary goal remains to ensure student safety. We will work diligently to return the TLC environment back to normal operating conditions.”

Willard said in the letter that Arden Road has requested video surveillance equipment to be installed in the TLC classrooms.