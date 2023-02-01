AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) – According to information released by the Amarillo Police Department, an investigation is underway after an early Wednesday morning robbery at the Extend-A-Suites in the 3400 block of I-40 West.

The department said that officers responded to the hotel at around 7:05 a.m. on Wednesday after receiving a report of a robbery. The person impacted was an employee of the hotel, who the officers said was assaulted by the suspect.

The suspect allegedly threatened the employee with a gun and took “an undisclosed amount of cash” from the hotel before leaving the scene on foot, according to police. The employee was treated for minor injuries at the scene.

No suspect was yet identified or in custody, according to the department, and the incident is under investigation by the Violent Crimes Unit.