AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) – The Amarillo Police Department released information on an ongoing investigation surrounding a Wednesday night fatal shooting on North Grand Street.

According to the police department, officers were called to an apartment complex in the 2800 block of North Grand Street at around 11:26 p.m. on Wednesday on reports of a shooting. A 17-year-old boy was found at the location suffering from a gunshot wound, according to police, and later died from his injuries after being taken to a local hospital.

Police said that the Amarillo Police Department Homicide Unit interviewed “multiple people involved with this incident,” but no arrests have yet been made. Officials noted that the investigation is ongoing.