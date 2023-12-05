AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) – The Amarillo Police Department said that officers are investigating after one man was found shot dead late Monday night after allegedly attempting to enter another person’s home.

According to the police department, officers responded to the 800 block of North Nelson just before 12 a.m. on Tuesday on a report of shots being fired. When officers arrived, they found 38-year-old Jose Roberto Gutierrez-Torres lying dead from a gunshot wound in the driveway of a home.

Police said that during the initial investigation into Gutierrez-Torres’ death, officers found that Gutierrez-Torres allegedly tried to enter another home by kicking the front door and was shot by the homeowner. The homeowner was detained and interviewed by homicide detectives before being released.

The police department noted that the incident is under investigation by the Amarillo Police Department Homicide Unit.