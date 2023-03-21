AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) – The Amarillo Police Department announced that its Homicide Unit is investigating the death of 38-year-old Leroy Wells after an alleged shooting incident on Monday night.

The department reported that officers heard shots fired near the area of Southwest 2nd and South Tyler Streets at around 10 p.m. on Monday. When they arrived at the scene, officers found Wells dead “from an apparent gunshot wound.”

Officers noted that the investigation is ongoing and asked anyone with information regarding the incident to contact the Amarillo Crime Stoppers at 806-374-4400 or via amapolice.org.