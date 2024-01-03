AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) – The Amarillo Police Department said that its Violent Crime Unit is investigating after a child was shot and left with “serious injuries” in a Tuesday morning incident in northeast Amarillo.

According to the police department, officers responded to the 1300 block of Aster Street at around 9:30 a.m. on Tuesday after a report of an “accidental shooting.” When they arrived, officers said a man at the home told them his gun “accidentally went off” while he was handling it, shooting a child who was also in the home.

The child was hospitalized with serious injuries, according to the police, and officers interviewed the man and the other occupants of the home. The incident is still under investigation.