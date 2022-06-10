AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) – The Amarillo Police Department released information on an overnight shooting that hospitalized two people, around the 5700 block of Canyon Drive.

At around 12:23 a.m. Friday, according to police, officers responded to the area of SW 53rd and Oregon regarding a call about multiple shots being fired and were then directed to an apartment complex on the 5700 block of Canyon Drive.

According to the police department, officers found a large party at the apartments, and after an “unsuccessful” attempt to call out those present, the Amarillo Police Department’s CIRT team was called to the scene. The apartment was emptied after SWAT personnel, negotiators, and a bomb team arrived, and Violent Crimes Detectives began interviewing people.

Officers reported that several weapons were in the apartment where the party had occurred. At the same time of the initial response, two people were taken to a local hospital with life-threatening injuries related to the same incident.

The Amarillo Police Department noted that the investigation is ongoing, and asked anyone with information about the incident to call the Amarillo Crime Stoppers at either 374-4400 or Student Crimestoppers at 372-8477(TIPS).

This story is developing. Check with MyHighPlains.com for updates.