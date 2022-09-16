AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) – The Amarillo Police Department released information on an early Friday morning accident on I-40 in which a person in a wheelchair was struck and killed by an unidentified vehicle.

According to the police department, officers responded to the 3200 block of I-40, North Frontage Road, at around 12:12 a.m. on Friday and found 65-year-old Gregory Gene Moore dead at the scene. Moore had been in a wheelchair in the outside lane of traffic and had been struck by a westbound vehicle that left the scene, said police.

The police department noted that the incident is under investigation by the Traffic Investigations Unit. Anyone with information about the incident was asked to call 806-378-4250, or offer an anonymous tip to the Amarillo Crime Stoppers at 806-374-4400 or through the P3 Tips App.