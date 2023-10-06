AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) – The Amarillo Police Department asked the community for information after an early Friday morning shooting that seriously injured one person at a food truck in northeast Amarillo.

According to the department, officers were at an area hospital at around 2:37 a.m. on Friday “on an unrelated incident” when they were told a person who had been shot was brought in by a private vehicle. The person was determined to have serious, but not life-threatening injuries.

Police said officers learned the person had been shot during an argument in the 2600 block of Amarillo Boulevard East, while they had been at a food truck with friends. Witnesses reportedly heard three gunshots and then rushed the person who had been shot to the hospital.

The police department said that the suspect in the shooting was not in custody as of 11:30 a.m. on Friday, and that the case had been assigned to the Violent Crimes Unit.

Anyone with information on the shooting was asked to call the Amarillo Crime Stoppers at 806-374-4400 or submit tips online or through the P3 Tips App.