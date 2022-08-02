AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) – According to the Amarillo Police Department, a “Boots vs. Badges” charity softball game will be hosted at Hodgetown on Saturday, with the proceeds aimed to benefit the 100 Club of the Texas Panhandle and Coffee Memorial Blood Center.

Those looking for a good time during the upcoming weekend, according to the department, can buy tickets at any Pak-a-Sak store in Amarillo, Canyon, or Bushland through Friday. Each ticket is $10, though admission to the game was noted as free for children two years old and under.

The department also noted that tickets will be available at the Hodgetwon gates on Saturday. The gates are expected to open at 6:05 p.m. and the first pitch is expected at 7:05 p.m.