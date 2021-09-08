Police continue multiple investigations after alleged I-40 shoot-out, drive-by suspect still at large

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) – The Amarillo Police Department (APD) has entered an ongoing search for a suspect vehicle related to a string of drive-by shootings that killed one person Monday night. Another shooting under investigation came to light after a report from Saturday morning, involving an alleged shoot-out on I-40, adding to the list.

According to the Amarillo Police Department, an officer in the area of I-40 and Grand heard gunshots at around 3:30 a.m. on Saturday. A witness told the officer that they thought two vehicles were driving on I-40 and shooting at each other.

Around that time, according to officers, a gunshot victim on I-40 between Grand and Eastern called in for emergency response. The 25 year-old man was found in his vehicle in that area, and told officers that a suspect in a light colored SUV fired at his vehicle.

The victim was taken to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, according to the APD. The investigation was noted as ongoing, and while the suspect vehicle description did not match previous accounts, the APD did not rule out the possibility of the incident being connected to the Monday night shootings.