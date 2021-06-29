Police continue searching for answers 5 years after fatal hit-and-run

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) – This June marks five years since the death of Jana Rae Pittman in a hit-and-run that has remained unsolved, according to the Amarillo Crime Stoppers.

Pittman, 28, from Nederland, Texas, was visiting Amarillo on June 5, 2016. Amarillo Crime Stoppers said that Pittman was walking in the area of I-40 and Bell around 4:40 a.m. when she was involved in a motor vehicle accident.

The Amarillo Police Department reported officers responded to I-40 and Alice near the frontage road, where Pittman had been struck by a vehicle. The vehicle fled the scene, and Pittman later died of her injuries.

“Investigators believe the vehicle involved is red in color with damage to the front passenger side, possibly a Ford pickup.” said the Amarillo Crime Stoppers, “Since this incident, the driver and vehicle have never been located or identified.”

If you have information about this crime, please call Amarillo Crime Stoppers at 806-374-4400. You can also submit your anonymous tip at amapolice.org or by using the P3 Tips App.

“Please, if you or someone you know thinks they remember anything from this night that could help solve this case please call,” encouraged the Crime Stoppers.

