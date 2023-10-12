Update: Friday, 10:10 a.m.
AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — MyHighPlains.com staff reported that the area near the 300 block of North Lincoln was no longer blocked by police units and the scene was cleared around 10 a.m. Thursday morning, following a closure that happened while police said they were searching for an alleged wanted suspect.
Original Story:
AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Officials with the Amarillo Police Department reported that police units have blocked off the area near the 300 block of North Lincoln as they search for an alleged wanted suspect on Thursday morning.
The public should drive with caution in the area and be aware of police units that are currently on the scene, as well as other officials that may be on or near the roadway.
